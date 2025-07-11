Five family members burnt in house fire while asleep in Sutrapur
Five members of the same family, including a child, sustained severe burns in a house fire in Sutrapur area of the Old Dhaka in the capital.
The incident occurred early on Friday in Kagji Tola area of Sutrapur. All the injured have been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
The victims were identified as rickshaw puller Md Ripon Peda, 35, his wife Chandni, 24, and their children Tamim Peda, 16, Rokon Peda, 14, and Ayesha, 1.
Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident surgeon at the burn institute, said all five are in critical condition. Ripon suffered burns to 60 per cent of his body, Chandni 45 per cent, Tamim 42 per cent, Rokon 60 per cent, and Ayesha 63 per cent.
Jakir Hossain, Chandni’s maternal uncle, said the family lived in a single room on the ground floor of a five-storey building. The fire broke out while they were asleep.
All five family members were burned in the incident and were later rescued and taken to the burn institute.
According to Jakir Hossain, the family is couldn’t say anything about how the fire started. Ripon is originally from Rangabali area in Patuakhali.