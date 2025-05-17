Fire from gas leakage leaves parents, 3 daughters burnt in Badda

The victims are- Tofazzal Hossain, 45, his wife Mansura Begum, 45, and their three daughters, Tanjila, 11, Mithila, 7, and Tanisa, 4. Tofazzal Hossain is from Chilarang village in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila. He works as a construction worker and lives in Aftabnagar with his family.

The victims were rescued and admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery later in the night.

Resident surgeon at the institute, Shawon Binte Rahman told Prothom Alo that the patients are in critical condition. “All five are being treated at the emergency unit. They have sustained serious burns. All of their conditions are critical,” the physician added.