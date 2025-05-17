Fire from gas leakage leaves parents, 3 daughters burnt in Badda
Five members of the same family, including three children, sustained burn injuries in a fire caused originated from gas leakages at a house in Aftabnagar area of Badda in the capital.
The incident occurred around 11:30 pm last night, Friday, on the ground floor of a three-storey building near the Ansar Camp Bazar in South Anandnagar area of Aftabnagar.
The victims are- Tofazzal Hossain, 45, his wife Mansura Begum, 45, and their three daughters, Tanjila, 11, Mithila, 7, and Tanisa, 4. Tofazzal Hossain is from Chilarang village in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila. He works as a construction worker and lives in Aftabnagar with his family.
The victims were rescued and admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery later in the night.
Resident surgeon at the institute, Shawon Binte Rahman told Prothom Alo that the patients are in critical condition. “All five are being treated at the emergency unit. They have sustained serious burns. All of their conditions are critical,” the physician added.
According to hospital information, Tofazzal Hossain sustained an 80 per cent burn on his body, while his wife has suffered burns on 65 per cent of her body. Among their three daughters, Tanisa sustained 30 per cent burns, while the other two suffered 60 per cent burns each.
One of their neighbors Md Sharif told Prothom Alo that gas had somehow leaked and accumulated inside the ground-floor flat in South Anandnagar. Later when tried to light the stove, it triggered an explosion. The fire spread instantly, burning everyone inside the home.