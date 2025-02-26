Home Adviser makes surprise inspection of security patrol early morning
Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd.) early Wednesday made a surprise inspection of patrol of different law enforcement agencies in Dhaka city areas aimed at maintaining public safety and the law and order.
During the inspection, he spoke to security personnel on duty and instructed them to remain on maximum alert to uphold law and order across the country, including the capital, said a press release issued by the Home Ministry.
The adviser inspected various checkposts and checkpoints set up by the police and other law enforcement agencies at key intersections and important points in the capital, as well as several police stations, the release added.
Leaving his Baridhara residence early in the morning, the adviser visited New Market police station via Banani Mor, Bijoy Sarani (Novotheatre), Manik Mia Avenue, Kalabagan, and Eden College.
After the inspection, he returned to his residence in Baridhara from Gulshan police station via United Hospital. On the way, he also visited several surrounding alleys.