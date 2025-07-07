Assistant teacher candidates protest at Shahbagh, besiege NTRCA office

Candidates who appeared in the viva voce for assistant teacher positions in secondary schools under the 18th teachers’ registration exam are staging a protest, demanding certificates for all the participants.

The protest march began around 12:15 pm today, Monday, from in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh, Dhaka. Protestors then marched towards the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) office and besieged the building.