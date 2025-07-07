City

Assistant teacher candidates protest at Shahbagh, besiege NTRCA office

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Protestors march towards the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) office to besiege the building on 7 July 2025.Prothom Alo

Candidates who appeared in the viva voce for assistant teacher positions in secondary schools under the 18th teachers’ registration exam are staging a protest, demanding certificates for all the participants.

The protest march began around 12:15 pm today, Monday, from in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh, Dhaka. Protestors then marched towards the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) office and besieged the building.

One of the protesters named Jasim Uddin claimed they have been subjected to discrimination.

According to the demonstrators, around 83,000 candidates appeared in the 18th teachers’ registration viva voce. Of them, 23,000 failed the exam. Now those candidates, who failed are claiming that they were failed intentionally and are demanding that certificates be issued to all.

