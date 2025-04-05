Eid mela occupies playgrounds in two cities

Some people affiliated with BNP’s politics are doing business by occupying two fields, a park and one side of a road in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), in the name of Eid and Boishakhi mela (fair). They did not take any permission to hold the fair. Similarly, another Eid fair is being held in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) occupying a field. The organisers of this fair are also affiliated with BNP’s politics.

Two senior DSCC officials said they received a number of applications to hold the fair ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, they have a policy decision to not allow any fair occupying playgrounds and parks. They requested the police to look into the matter. However, it was not possible to prevent these events.

The four fairs in the DSCC are being held at Dhupkhola playground, Sadek Hossain Khoka playground, Malitola Park along the English Road and a portion of the Dholaikhal main road. The Eid fair in DNCC is being held in the playground along the Paris Road in Mirpur 11.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, DNCC chief property officer Kaiser Mohammad Farabi said they sought help from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to prevent people from organising fairs in the city corporation areas. He said they didn’t give any permission to hold any fair on playgrounds or parks.

Asked why they are not taking any action, Mohammad Farabi said they needed help from the police to conduct such drives. They requested DMP. However, taking advantage of the current situation, a quarter is holding fairs occupying playgrounds and parks.