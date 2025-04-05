Eid mela occupies playgrounds in two cities
Some people affiliated with BNP’s politics are doing business by occupying two fields, a park and one side of a road in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), in the name of Eid and Boishakhi mela (fair). They did not take any permission to hold the fair. Similarly, another Eid fair is being held in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) occupying a field. The organisers of this fair are also affiliated with BNP’s politics.
Two senior DSCC officials said they received a number of applications to hold the fair ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, they have a policy decision to not allow any fair occupying playgrounds and parks. They requested the police to look into the matter. However, it was not possible to prevent these events.
The four fairs in the DSCC are being held at Dhupkhola playground, Sadek Hossain Khoka playground, Malitola Park along the English Road and a portion of the Dholaikhal main road. The Eid fair in DNCC is being held in the playground along the Paris Road in Mirpur 11.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, DNCC chief property officer Kaiser Mohammad Farabi said they sought help from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to prevent people from organising fairs in the city corporation areas. He said they didn’t give any permission to hold any fair on playgrounds or parks.
Asked why they are not taking any action, Mohammad Farabi said they needed help from the police to conduct such drives. They requested DMP. However, taking advantage of the current situation, a quarter is holding fairs occupying playgrounds and parks.
Fair to raise money for the club
The biggest playground in the areas under the DSCC is located in Dhupkhola. The size of the ground is 7.47 acres. It was named the Dhupkhola International Football Playground. The playground was inaugurated on 11 October 2023 following a massive renovation work worth Tk 250 million.
This is the first time that a fair has been organised commercially occupying the Dhupkhola playground after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August. The office of the East End Club is located on the south-eastern corner of the field. There were posters about the club organising a fair on one side of the field.
Gandaria thana BNP president Makbul Hossain Khan Tipu is the joint convener of the club. Most of the members in the club committee are affiliated with BNP’s politics.
Asked about the fair, Makbul Hossain Khan told Prothom Alo they earned some money from the fair. That money has been deposited in the club fund. They did not organise the fair for personal benefits. Even after that, if it is not right to hold such fairs, then they will refrain from organising such fairs in the future.
The fair started from the day after the Eid-ul-Fitr and will continue till 18 April.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, local resident Humayun Kabir said, “Holding a fair occupying a playground this way is not reasonable at all. Loud music from the fair all day is hampering the environment in the adjacent areas.
Jubo Dal leaders business in the name of fair
Another fair has been organised occupying the Sadek Hossain Khoka playground in the Narinda of Old Dhaka. Local Jubo Dal activist Kabir Hossain organised the fair. There are three digital banners at the entry of the fair saying “under the overall supervision of: Kabir Hossain Kabir”.
There are various rides, games and toy stalls for children and teens at the fair.
These correspondents contacted Kabir Hossain over the phone for his comment regarding, but he said he was busy and would contact the correspondent later.
After that, a person named Mahfuz called the correspondent and said Kabir Hossain was busy and asked about what this correspondent wanted to know.
Later, in response to the question, whether they took permission from the city corporation or not, he said they informed the local BNP leaders. He requested this correspondent to talk face to face.
Fair with Zia family photo at the gate
The DSCC transformed a garbage dump on English Road into a beautiful park. The BNP leaders have arranged a fair occupying that (Malitola) park too. Photos of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, acting chairman Tarique Rahman and late Arafat Rahman Koko have been hung at the main entrance of the fair.
Visiting the area, this correspondent spoke to a person named Yakub Zahid. He is the organiser of the fair. He claimed to be the president of Krishak Dal’s Bagshal thana unit.
He said he took permission from the Kotwali police station to hold the fair. Although this correspondent said permission was needed from the city corporation for holding a fair occupying a park under the corporation, the BNP activist kept saying he had police permission.
This correspondent tried to reach the officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station over the phone. But he didn’t receive the call.
Fair occupying a road
Local Jubo Dal leader Sourav Rasel has organised a fair occupying one side of the Dholaikhal main road in Old Dhaka. The fair started on Eid day. It has caused immense traffic congestion in the area due to the occupation of the road.
Saurav Rasel claimed he took permission from the police station. He told Prothom Alo that the police were helping to avoid any public suffering.
Speaking regarding this to Prothom Alo, Sutrapur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Saiful Islam said, “Police helped to avoid any unwarranted situation due to the fair. The fair will end tonight (Friday).”
Unauthorised fairs, no one to monitor
There is an entry fee for the Eid fair being held in the playground along the Paris Road in Mirpur. Metal fencing has been set up surrounding the entire venue. Two entrances have been set up on two sides. The stalls have been set up along the boundary wall on all sides. There were also stalls and pavilions in the centre. Besides, there were some 10-12 rides for children.
DNCC public relations official Makbul Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Nobody took any permission from us for the fair. It is being held illegally.”
Speaking to several stall owners, it has been learnt the fair authorities took Tk 50,000-60,000 for the allocation of each stall. Those who hired the pavilion had to pay Tk 100,000 to Tk 150,000 depending on the size. The fair will continue till Pahela Baishakh.
The fair started mid-Ramadan. The stall owners say some of the organisers were local BNP activists.
Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) president Adil Muhammad Khan told Prothom Alo, “The city corporations are not protecting the playgrounds and parks. They are not taking action. They should evict these fairs and reopen these parks and playgrounds for the locals. They should not consider the political affiliations of the fair organisers. Rather, they should consider them as illegal occupants.”