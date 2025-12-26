Osman Hadi murder: Inquilab Moncho blocks Shahbagh demanding justice

Participants in the blockade were chanting slogans such as, “Compromise or revolution- revolution, revolution”, “We will all become Hadi, we will keep fighting through the ages”, “Not Shahbagh or justice- justice, justice”, “This country is my country, Bangladesh, Bangladesh”, and “We want justice, justice for Hadi’s killing”.

Speaking at the programme, Inquilab Moncho member secretary, Abdullah Al Jaber said they would remain on the streets until justice is delivered. “This blockade is on, and it will continue. We will not leave until justice is served,” he said.

Abdullah Al Jaber added that the struggle Osman Hadi had waged against cultural hegemony was continuing and would go on in his name. “Our struggle is to safeguard our independence and sovereignty, and that struggle will continue,” he said.