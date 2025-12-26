Osman Hadi murder: Inquilab Moncho blocks Shahbagh demanding justice
Leaders and activists of Inquilab Moncho are staging a protest by blocking the Shahbagh intersection in the capital, demanding justice for the killing of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convener of the organisation. People from various walks of life have also joined the programme.
As announced earlier, Inquilab Moncho began the programme after Jumma prayers today, Friday. The blockade was continuing as of 4:00 pm, when this report was filed.
Osman Hadi was regarded as a prominent face of the July mass uprising. He formed Inquilab Moncho in August last year and was a potential candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency. He had long been engaged in grassroots outreach.
On 12 December, shortly after Jumma prayers, Osman Hadi was shot while riding in a rickshaw on Culvert Road in the capital’s Purana Paltan area. He was shot in the head, after which the assailants fled on a motorcycle. He was later taken to Singapore for advanced treatment, where he died on 18 December.
Osman Hadi’s namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) was held Sunday (21 December) on Manik Mia Avenue, attended by hundreds of thousands of people. He was laid to rest beside the mausoleum of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, adjacent to the Dhaka University Central Mosque.
Inquilab Moncho has been carrying out a series of programmes demanding the arrest and trial of Osman Hadi’s killers. As part of its pre-announced programme, the organisation blocked the Shahbagh intersection today, Friday.
Participants in the blockade were chanting slogans such as, “Compromise or revolution- revolution, revolution”, “We will all become Hadi, we will keep fighting through the ages”, “Not Shahbagh or justice- justice, justice”, “This country is my country, Bangladesh, Bangladesh”, and “We want justice, justice for Hadi’s killing”.
Speaking at the programme, Inquilab Moncho member secretary, Abdullah Al Jaber said they would remain on the streets until justice is delivered. “This blockade is on, and it will continue. We will not leave until justice is served,” he said.
Abdullah Al Jaber added that the struggle Osman Hadi had waged against cultural hegemony was continuing and would go on in his name. “Our struggle is to safeguard our independence and sovereignty, and that struggle will continue,” he said.