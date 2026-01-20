No rent rise before 2 years, it cannot exceed 15pc of property's market value: DNCC

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authorities have formulated guidelines related to house rent in the capital Dhaka.

The Administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation, Mohammad Ejaz, announced the guidelines at a press conference held the DNCC Nagar Bhaban today, Tuesday.

DNCC authorities stated that the guidelines have been prepared in accordance with the House Rent Control Act, 1991.

The guidelines stipulate that rent may be increased after two years and that rent increases should take place during the months of June–July.

In addition, a standard rent has been defined, and the annual rent amount must not exceed 15 per cent of the market value of the concerned property.