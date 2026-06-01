City

SSC candidate killed by blow from ‘heavy object’ in Kalabagan, younger brother detained

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Dead bodyRepresentational image

An SSC (Secondary School Certificate) candidate has been killed after being struck with a “heavy object” in the Kalabagan area of the capital. Police have detained his younger brother in connection with the incident.

The incident took place at a residence in the Kalabagan area on Sunday night. The deceased student, 17, was an SSC examinee at a school in the capital.

Kalabagan police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Shamsul Haque Sumon said he had learned that the two brothers became involved in an argument over a trivial matter at around 9:30 pm on Sunday. At one stage, the younger brother, in a fit of anger, struck his elder brother on the head with a heavy iron object (a dumbbell), leaving him seriously injured.

Shamsul Haque further said that the elder brother was rescued in a bloodied condition and taken to a private hospital in the capital. Physicians declared him dead at around 11:30 pm.

The younger brother, 16, was subsequently detained in connection with the incident.

Note: In accordance with legal requirements and Prothom Alo’s editorial policy, the identities of the two minors have not been disclosed in this report.

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