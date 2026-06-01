SSC candidate killed by blow from ‘heavy object’ in Kalabagan, younger brother detained
An SSC (Secondary School Certificate) candidate has been killed after being struck with a “heavy object” in the Kalabagan area of the capital. Police have detained his younger brother in connection with the incident.
The incident took place at a residence in the Kalabagan area on Sunday night. The deceased student, 17, was an SSC examinee at a school in the capital.
Kalabagan police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Shamsul Haque Sumon said he had learned that the two brothers became involved in an argument over a trivial matter at around 9:30 pm on Sunday. At one stage, the younger brother, in a fit of anger, struck his elder brother on the head with a heavy iron object (a dumbbell), leaving him seriously injured.
Shamsul Haque further said that the elder brother was rescued in a bloodied condition and taken to a private hospital in the capital. Physicians declared him dead at around 11:30 pm.
The younger brother, 16, was subsequently detained in connection with the incident.
Note: In accordance with legal requirements and Prothom Alo’s editorial policy, the identities of the two minors have not been disclosed in this report.