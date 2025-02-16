Protesters march towards secretariat, face police obstruction

Protesters demanding reinstatement of their cancelled recruitment to the post of assistant teacher in government primary schools have started marching towards the secretariat from their mass rally.

They faced police obstruction on the road leading to the secretariat. The police are trying to disperse them by using water cannon against them.

The protesters started marching from in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh of Dhaka around 3:00 pm today, Sunday. While writing this report around 3:20 pm more than a thousand protesters were marching towards the Mazar near the High Court from Shahbagh via TSC of Dhaka University.

Later, they took a turn towards the road leading to the secretariat. The police at the time set up a barricade there. A bit earlier than 4:00 pm the police fired water cannons on the protesters. However, the protesters are still there.