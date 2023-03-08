Explosion at Sidddique Bazar building not from gas leakage: Titas Gas

He said the team has examined the entire area but found no presence of natural gas.
"There was a gas-riser in the building, but it remained intact. Secondly, if there was any gas leakage, it would have led to a fire incident," Selim told reporters.
A building at Siddique Bazar in the capital's Gulistan area suffered a massive blast around 4:45 pm on Tuesday, leaving 20 dead and more than a hundred injured.
The fire service in a notice on Wednesday said a four-member committee led by director (operation and maintenance) Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam has been formed. Names of the other three investigators would be disclosed later.
According to the notice, the investigation committee has been given five working days to carry out the investigation.