City

Explosion at Sidddique Bazar building not from gas leakage: Titas Gas

Prothom Alo English Desk
Debris scattered after the explosion in Siddique Bazar, Gulistan, Dhaka, on 7 March 2023Prothom Alo

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company authorities have said that the blast at Sidddique Bazar in the city has no relation with gas leakage.

"Our findings from primary investigation indicate that the blast has no relation with any gas leakage," said Titas Gas director (operation) Selim Mia while talking to reporters following the visit of a team of his organisation to the blast site on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the Titas team has not found any presence of gas in the building which was partially damaged after the blast on Tuesday.

He said the team has examined the entire area but found no presence of natural gas.

"There was a gas-riser in the building, but it remained intact. Secondly, if there was any gas leakage, it would have led to a fire incident," Selim told reporters.

A building at Siddique Bazar in the capital's Gulistan area suffered a massive blast around 4:45 pm on Tuesday, leaving 20 dead and more than a hundred injured.

The fire service in a notice on Wednesday said a four-member committee led by director (operation and maintenance) Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam has been formed. Names of the other three investigators would be disclosed later.

According to the notice, the investigation committee has been given five working days to carry out the investigation.

Read more from City
Post Comment