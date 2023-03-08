Explosion at Sidddique Bazar building not from gas leakage: Titas Gas

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company authorities have said that the blast at Sidddique Bazar in the city has no relation with gas leakage.

"Our findings from primary investigation indicate that the blast has no relation with any gas leakage," said Titas Gas director (operation) Selim Mia while talking to reporters following the visit of a team of his organisation to the blast site on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the Titas team has not found any presence of gas in the building which was partially damaged after the blast on Tuesday.