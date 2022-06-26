Youth detained for removing nuts, bolts from Padma Bridge

A special police superintendent of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Rezaul Karim confirmed his detention to Prothom Alo.
Rezaul said, "We are questioning the person who was seen removing the nuts from the Padma Bridge. His name is Bayezid. We are trying to unearth why he did this."
The details of the issue will be informed on Monday in a press conference from CID headquarters. It is yet to be known where Bayezid, from Patuakhali, lives and what his occupation is.
Requesting to be unnamed, a CID official said the youth has a private vehicle. He moves here and there boarding on that.