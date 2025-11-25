47th BCS: Police use batons, water cannon to disperse protesters

Police used water cannon and batons to break up the protest by candidates demanding the postponement of the 47th BCS written exam at Shahbagh on Tuesday afternoon. Several were injured in the incident following the five-hour demonstrations.

A protesting candidate told Prothom Alo, “We were preparing to go towards the Jamuna. At that time, police attacked us without any provocation. I was hit on the head. Several others were also injured.”