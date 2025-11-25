47th BCS: Police use batons, water cannon to disperse protesters
Police used water cannon and batons to break up the protest by candidates demanding the postponement of the 47th BCS written exam at Shahbagh on Tuesday afternoon. Several were injured in the incident following the five-hour demonstrations.
A protesting candidate told Prothom Alo, “We were preparing to go towards the Jamuna. At that time, police attacked us without any provocation. I was hit on the head. Several others were also injured.”
At 1:00 pm today, Tuesday, the candidates began marching towards the Jamuna demanding the postponement of the 47th BCS written exam. They staged a sit-in in front of the police barricade at Shahbagh. The protesters set a deadline until 5:00 pm to meet their demand, but police dispersed them before 5:00 pm.
Later, the candidates regrouped at Dhaka University Library premises. A protesting candidate said they would again attempt to march towards the Jamuna.
The 47th BCS written exam will begin on 27 November. The examination will be held at different centres in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh. The written tests for technical or professional cadre positions will continue until 18 December.