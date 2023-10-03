Drainage in Hatirjheel-Begunbari: Structures to cover 90pc area by 2040

Dhaka witnessed a record 122 millimetre rainfall in just six hours on 21 September, leaving many parts of the city waterlogged for hours and with some places going under waist-deep water.

Urban planners said faults in Dhaka’s water drainage system contributed to such a situation.

There are many water drainage routes in Dhaka and the Hatirjheel-Begunbari area is one of the major water drainage routes.

Researchers found more than 90 per cent of the Hatirjheel-Begunbari area is likely to be covered by structures within 2040 and water drainage will become difficult through the remaining places, which is less than 10 per cent.