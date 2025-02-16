BRTA backtracks from fining CNG auto rickshaws for extra fare

Within hours of a widespread blockade across the capital city, the authorities have backtracked from taking action against CNG-run auto rickshaws for charging fare beyond the meter rate.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said in a statement that the directive of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on fining auto rickshaws has been cancelled.

He, on behalf of the DMP, urged the protesters to call off their blockade and refrain from setting any sort of barrier to traffic movement.