BRTA backtracks from fining CNG auto rickshaws for extra fare
Within hours of a widespread blockade across the capital city, the authorities have backtracked from taking action against CNG-run auto rickshaws for charging fare beyond the meter rate.
Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said in a statement that the directive of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on fining auto rickshaws has been cancelled.
He, on behalf of the DMP, urged the protesters to call off their blockade and refrain from setting any sort of barrier to traffic movement.
The development came as drivers of CNG-run auto rickshaws blocked multiple points across the capital city in the morning on Sunday, protesting the ban on extra fare collection and legal action for its violation.
They took to the streets at around 6:00 am and blocked the main roads in the Banasree, Mirpur-1, and Mirpur-14, Gabtoli, Tejgaon, Shonir Akhra, Dholaipar, and Agargaon areas, halting traffic movement completely.
It caused immense suffering to the commuters, particularly the office-goers and students, on the very first working day of the week. Many were seen struggling to find transport on the road before the parliament building.
The BRTA took a firm stance against charging fares beyond the meter rate and instructed the police to file cases and fine drivers up to Tk 50,000 in its violation
At around 8:00 am, auto rickshaws were lined up in the Farmgate, Bijoy Sarani, and Shyamoli areas, with drivers refusing to take any passengers. Blockades were in place at Gabtoli, Tejgaon, Shonir Akhra, Dholaipar and Agargaon until 10:00 am.
At Rampura, the protesters moved away from the road around 10:30 am, but resumed blockade around 11:00 am.
Recently, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) took a firm stance against charging fares beyond the meter rate and instructed the police to file cases and fine drivers up to Tk 50,000 in its violation.