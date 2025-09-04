Physician dies on Cumilla highway while being chased by motorbikes

Md Nazmul Hasan Akhand, a doctor, died while returning home in Cumilla after attending to patients at his private chamber in Hajiganj, Chandpur.

According to local and police sources, on Wednesday afternoon Nazmul Hasan was driving his car along the Cumilla–Chandpur highway towards his residence. At around 3 pm, in the Bizra area of Laksham upazila, Cumilla, several motorcyclists chased his vehicle and at one stage broke the side mirror. He panicked, apparently lost congtrol lost and subsequently died.