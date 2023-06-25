Technology, finance, PPP initiative crucial in building disaster resilient ‘Smart Bangladesh’: Speakers

“Moreover, we don’t have underground utility service mapping and due to lack of proper GIS mapping, sometimes it becomes risky to do infrastructure related works especially on the roads,” he added.

Atiqul further said that if the canals can be re-claimed, then these would be a good source of water if any fire incident happens.

He urged the owners of commercial towers to organise frequent fire drills and ensure enough space in the tower. He also said that the government could not alone implement disaster risk management.

BIDA executive chairman Lokman Hossain Miah urged all to abide by the building code. He said, “Where there is life, there are risks. Therefore, we have to have a master plan for being a disaster resilient country.”

Terming Dhaka as the most vulnerable city in Bangladesh, Lokman said not only Dhaka, but they have brought also the whole country under a master plan. He also termed technology as a strong tool to fight against disaster as well as stressed on easy financing mechanism to face disasters.