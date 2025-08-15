Police turn back 1 person, detain another for questioning over floral tribute

Police have sent back a woman who came to pay respects with flowers at the demolished residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Dhanmondi road no. 32 in the capital, while taking another person in for questioning.

The woman named Salina Begum, who had come to lay flowers at the demolished house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32, had an argument with the police around 9:45 am today, Friday.

A resident of Agargaon area in the capital, she introduced herself as a member of the Awami League, which is currently banned from political activities.