Police boxes-vehicles torched, police-BNP clashes in Kakrail, Shantinagar

Police clashed with BNP men in the city’s Kakrail, Bijaynagar water tank and Shantinagar intersections. The incident started around 1:00pm today.
A police box in Kakrail intersection and another in Shantinagar have been torched. Vehicles parked inside Institute of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) building have been torched.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members were seen in front of Kakrail mosque.
Prothom Alo reporter from the spot said tension had been prevailing in front of Kakrail mosque between police and BNP men even before the BNP’s grand rally at Naya Paltan started. The clash then spread to Bijoynagar water tank area.
Earlier around 12:15pm a bus and two pickup vans carrying Awami League men came under attack. The AL men alleged BNP men launched the attack.
Prothom Alo reporter present at the scene said, AL men ran away after their vehicles came under attack. The BNP men carrying sticks chased them.
The skirmish broke out between BNP and police then. Police fired tear shells to disperse the crowd.
Our correspondent from Shantinagar area said BNP leaders-activists were demonstrating in the intersection. Later a team of police from Kakrail and another from Rajarbagh reached the spot. The law enforcers fired blank shots and tear shells to disperse the BNP men. Police also used sound grenade.
After around half an hour of clash, the police disperse BNP men at around 3:10pm.