Fire at shopping complex warehouse in Dhaka
A fire broke out in a warehouse located on the rooftop of the eight-storey Khaddar Bazar Shopping Complex in Gulistan area of the capital today, Friday afternoon. The incident occurred around 5:28 pm.
In a text message sent to the media, the Fire Service said its personnel from Siddikbazar Fire Station reached the scene within five minutes of receiving the news.
A total of six units are currently working to bring the fire under control. No casualties have been reported so far.
The cause of the fire has not been determined yet. The authorities have started a preliminary investigation.