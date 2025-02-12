Gas supply disruption in northern Dhaka areas for 13 hrs

Gas supply will remain off for 13 hours in different areas in the northern part of Dhaka city.

According to a notice of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC, the areas where gas supply will remain suspended for all categories of customers from 1 pm on Thursday to 2 am on Friday include Kurmitola Hospital, Hotel Radisson, RPGCL, Dhaka Regency Hotel, Khilkhet area, Concord City (up to river bank), Hotel La Meridian, Balaka Bhaban, Haji Camp, Catering House at Kaola, and Civil Aviation Quarter.

Low pressure in gas supply may prevail in the adjacent areas including Joar Sahara, and Nikunja, said the Titas Gas, regretting the temporary inconvenience to its consumers.