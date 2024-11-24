Probe opens on harassing New Age editor Nurul Kabir at Dhaka airport
According to the SB, such an unfortunate event happened due to the block list of the past Sheikh Hasina government
Police’s Special Branch (SB) Sunday issued an apology over the harassment to English daily New Age editor Nurul Kabir at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The Special Branch has started investigating the incident and withdrew the official concerned, it said.
According to the SB, such an unfortunate event happened due to the block list of the past Sheikh Hasina government. The list named several thousand people to bar them from travelling abroad.
The SB started omitting the names of people including politician, people with different opinions, journalists and rights activists from the list, but the process is mostly followed manually.
As a result, names of several people with different opinions and journalists are still in the list. Efforts are underway to fix the list as soon as possible.
Expressing regrets on the incident, the SB said Bangladesh Police is the friend of people and the police force want to make example on serving Bangladesh and the people.