Ehsanul Haque Shomaji made special prosecutorial adviser to home ministry
The government has appointed senior Supreme Court lawyer Ehsanul Haque Shomaji as a special prosecutorial adviser to the home ministry.
The ministry issued a gazette notification about this contractual appointment on Wednesday.
Shomaji has been appointed in the post for one year, on condition that he will not work in any other government, semi-government or private organisations and will not engage in any other profession and business in that time.
A responsible official of the home ministry informed Prothom Alo that Ehsanul Haque Shomaji will assist in the works of the International Crimes Tribunal.
Earlier, the interim government appointed Ehsanul Haque Shomaji as the public prosecutor of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court.
The law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry published a gazette notification regarding the appointment on 27 August.
Shonaji, however, declined to join as the PP.