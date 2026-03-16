Case filed over vandalism at Uttara shopping mall, 12 arrested

Police have filed a case over vandalism at a shopping mall in the capital’s Uttara following the spread of a rumour that a rickshaw puller had been beaten to death. So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The vandalism took place around 11:00 pm yesterday, Sunday, at Square Shopping Mall, located on Sonargaon Janapath Road in Uttara Sector 13 in Dhaka.