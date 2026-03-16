Case filed over vandalism at Uttara shopping mall, 12 arrested
Police have filed a case over vandalism at a shopping mall in the capital’s Uttara following the spread of a rumour that a rickshaw puller had been beaten to death. So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with the case.
The vandalism took place around 11:00 pm yesterday, Sunday, at Square Shopping Mall, located on Sonargaon Janapath Road in Uttara Sector 13 in Dhaka.
Rickshaw pullers carried out the vandalism after a rumour spread that security guards of the shopping mall had taken a rickshaw puller inside and beaten him to death following an altercation.
Angry rickshaw pullers also set fire on the road in front of the shopping mall and staged a protest.
Police made several attempts to bring the situation under control. Later, members of other law enforcement agencies also went to the spot.
SM Jahangir Hossain, the member of parliament for Dhaka-18 constituency, visited the site that night.
He spoke with the rickshaw pullers and tried to calm the situation. Tension was still prevailing at the spot this morning.
Uttara West police station officer-in-charge (OC) Kazi Md Rafiq Ahmed told Prothom Alo that an argument broke out last night between security guards and rickshaw pullers over a rickshaw standing in front of a shopping mall. At one stage, the situation escalated.
He said CCTV footage shows that an argument and scuffle took place between a rickshaw puller and the shopping mall’s security guards. Later, the rickshaw puller left the place.
The OC said police have filed a case as the complainant against unidentified persons. The owners of the shopping mall will file another case. Police are still deployed in the area.
Angry rickshaw pullers alleged that security guards of the shopping mall detained a rickshaw puller inside and beat him to death. However, no one could confirm the identity of the alleged victim.