Solution turns into systematic problem

“We start but do not finish, we arrange much pomp and grandeur but do not act …” said Rabindranath Tagore in one of his essays over a hundred years ago. The great poet was talking about the “nature” of Bengalis who were then under the British colonial rule. But the “essential character” has not changed much though a section of that people has achieved an independent state. Like many initiatives, the introduction of ticketing system in public transports in the capital city and the following incidents is also a glaring example of that “essential nature” of these people.

Many if not all hoped that this introduction of ticketing system will bring some sort of order on roads in the city and will make the commuting more hassle-free than before. But the step taken as a solution to a problem turned into a structural problem which is hard to resolve.