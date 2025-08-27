Student council election
DUCSU election: Campaigning begins amid festive mood on DU campus
DUCSU election candidate 471; of them 62 are females
Army to act as striking force on the polling day
Following the July uprising, Dhaka University campus has entered a new, fear-free environment. The notorious “guestroom culture” (torturing general students) at student dormitories has disappeared. At the same time, students no longer have to stay in crowded “gono rooms” (rooms where large number of students stay in overcrowded spaces) or be forced into political meetings.
Against this backdrop, the long-awaited Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections are set to be held in a relatively open atmosphere.
Campaigning officially began Tuesday, with students expressing hope that the polls will restore an academic environment focused on education and research, end patronage-based student politics, and promote sports and cultural activities on the campus.
Nadia Islam, a third-year student of criminology department at Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo, “A festive atmosphere has emerged. Candidates are making many promises. But we want those who will truly work to improve education and research, not just pursue politics.”
Banners, festoons and placards bearing candidates’ names and faces were visible across halls, faculties and institutes on the very first day of campaigning. Candidates also visited residential halls and classrooms to seek votes.
Mashiat Lamisa, another student of the criminology department, said, “Dhaka University is often known as a political campus. That needs to change. This DUCSU election should bring that change.”
Jihad Ali, a first-year Linguistics student, was more excited than most. He said, “I have only been on campus for two months, and already I get to witness a DUCSU election. From what seniors say about the past, I just hope that kind of environment never returns.”
Campaign kicks off
The platform of the left-leaning candidates in the DUCSU election, “Protirodh Porsad”, began their campaign by paying tribute at the Central Shaheed Minar.
Their panel includes VP candidate Sheikh Tasnim Afroze (Imi) and GS candidate Meghmallar Bosu. After placing floral wreaths, they met students around the Social Science Faculty, TSC (Teacher-Student Centre) and Arts Faculty, before holding a press briefing at Madhur Canteen.
At the press conference, GS candidate Meghamallar Bosu said, “So far, we are fully engaged in the campaign. But if we find the election is turning into a scam and the administration lacks a backbone, we may pull out.”
Candidates backed by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), started their campaign by offering flowers at “Smriti Chirantan,” the monument to the martyrs of 1971, at VC Chattar.
Their slogan is “Committed to change, not empty promises”. VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan said their panel is receiving “tremendous response” from students.
The Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad supported panel “Boishamyabirodi Shikkarti Sangsad (Anti-Discrimination Student Council)”, led by VP candidate Abdul Kader and GS candidate Abu Baker Majumder, began their campaign in front of Jasimuddin Hall.
Abu Baker Majumder told Prothom Alo, “We are reaching out to the students with our manifesto. All the panels have made pledges for the welfare of the students. But we have highlighted some issues specifically in our manifesto.”
Jagannath Hall saw the launch of “Swatantro Shikkharti Oikya (Independent Students’ Unity)” under VP candidate Umama Fatema.
The Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed “Oikyabaddha Shikkharti Jote (United Students’ Alliance)” began their campaign at the central mosque after Zuhr prayers on Tuesday.
VP candidate from this panel, Shadik Kayem said, “We want to transform Dhaka University from a political into an academic institution.”
Other panels, including “DUCSU for Change” backed by Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, “Sochetan Shikkharti Sangsad” backed by Islami Chhatra Andolan and “Combined Students’ Union”, formed at the initiative of Mahin Sarker, a former coordinator of the anti-discrimination students’ movement, also canvassed across the campus, along with the candidates of independent panel.
471 candidates contesting 28 posts
The final list of candidates was released yesterday, Tuesday. A total of 471 candidates, including 62 females, will contest 28 DUCSU posts. Voting will be held on 9 September.
Chief Returning Officer Professor Md Jasim Uddin said at a briefing that 28 candidates had withdrawn, while 10 nominations were rejected.
According to the final tally, 45 candidates are running for VP, 19 for GS, 25 for AGS, and dozens more across editor posts and 13 member positions. Of the 62 women, five are contesting VP, one GS, four AGS, and others across different categories.
Allegations of tearing banners
On the first day of campaigning, banners and festoons of the Chhatra Shibir-backed “Oikyabaddha Shikkharti Jote” were reportedly torn down near the Faculty of Fine Arts.
The panel alleged that images of a female candidate in a burqa had also been defaced. They condemned the act at a press briefing and demanded swift investigation and exemplary punishment.
Army to act as “striking force”
Security will be three-tiered on election day: BNCC and proctorial teams at the first level, police at the second, and the army deployed at the seven campus entrances as a “striking force.”
The DU administration announced the decision in a press release following a meeting with candidates.
Troops will guard polling centres until results are announced. No outsiders will be allowed on campus, and Dhaka University metro station will remain closed on 8–9 September.