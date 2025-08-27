DUCSU election: Campaigning begins amid festive mood on DU campus

Following the July uprising, Dhaka University campus has entered a new, fear-free environment. The notorious “guestroom culture” (torturing general students) at student dormitories has disappeared. At the same time, students no longer have to stay in crowded “gono rooms” (rooms where large number of students stay in overcrowded spaces) or be forced into political meetings.

Against this backdrop, the long-awaited Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections are set to be held in a relatively open atmosphere.

Campaigning officially began Tuesday, with students expressing hope that the polls will restore an academic environment focused on education and research, end patronage-based student politics, and promote sports and cultural activities on the campus.