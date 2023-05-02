Case filed over pelting stones at metro rail

The OC said that no one has been arrested or identified so far. However, multiple teams are working to identify those involved. Those involved will be identified and brought to book.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that unidentified people threw stones from east side of Kazipara metro rail station on the rail track that broke a window glass of the Uttara-bound metro rail on Sunday morning. The estimated damage is around Tk 1 million in the incident.