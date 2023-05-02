Case filed over pelting stones at metro rail

The metro rail authorities filed a case with Kafrul police station on Monday night accusing some unknown people for pelting stones on the windows of the metro rail in the capital. This is the first case filed under the Metrorail Act 2015, reports UNB.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kafrul police station Hafizur Rahman said the case was filed under the Metrorail Act-2015 on Monday night, adding Md Samiul Kadir, assistant manager (line operation) of Metro Rail Line-6, filed the case accusing several unidentified persons.
The OC said that no one has been arrested or identified so far. However, multiple teams are working to identify those involved. Those involved will be identified and brought to book.
According to the case statement, it was alleged that unidentified people threw stones from east side of Kazipara metro rail station on the rail track that broke a window glass of the Uttara-bound metro rail on Sunday morning. The estimated damage is around Tk 1 million in the incident.