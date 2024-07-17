Quota reform protesters block Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Shanir Akhara

The quota reform protesters have blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the capital’s Shanir Akhra area on Wednesday afternoon, halting vehicular movement.

The protesters claimed that they have been blocking the highway since 10:00am, but the police said the students went there around 12:00pm.

Vehicular movement on the highway came to a standstill due to the protest programme, inflicting sufferings to the commuters.

Several hundred students were seen at the spot in the afternoon. They were equipped with sticks, while a group of policemen were at a distance.