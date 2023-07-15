No power disruption in capital as transformer installation halted

The power division has suspended the installation of transformers in the capital Dhaka, said a press release of power, energy and mineral resources on Saturday.
As the transformer installation was suspended, power supply will remain normal across the capital.
Earlier on Saturday, the ministry said in another press release that work on transformer installation will begin on Sunday, disrupting the power supply in parts of the capital for next seven days.
The latest press release said work on installing of a new 230/132KV, 450MVA transformers to increase the capacity of the 230/130KV substation of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) in Rampura has been suspended for an unavoidable reason. A new date to start the installation work will be announced later, it added.
The ministry said in its previous press release that work on installing of a new 230/132KV, 450MVA transformers will begin to increase the capacity of the 230/130KV substation of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) in Rampura.
The instalment work will begin at 7:00am on Sunday and continue until 5:00pm on Saturday, 22 July. As a result, power supply may be disrupted in the area under the jurisdiction of the Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) and the Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) during this period, it added.