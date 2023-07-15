Power supply likely to be disrupted in parts of capital till 22 July

Power supply is likely to be disrupted in parts of the capital from Sunday, 16 July to next Saturday, 22 July, said a press release of power, energy and mineral resources on Saturday.
According to the ministry’s press release, work on installing of a new 230/132KV, 450MVA transformers will begin to increase the capacity of the 230/130KV substation of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) in Rampura. The instalment work will begin at 7:00am on Sunday and continue until 5:00pm on Saturday, 22 July.
As a result, power supply may be disrupted in the area under the jurisdiction of the Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) and the Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) during this period, it added.
The power, energy and mineral resources division has expressed regrets to customers for the inconvenience caused by disruption in power supply.