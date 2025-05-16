Assurance to meet demands, JnU teachers, students call off hunger strike
The chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), SMA Faiz, has announced that the government has decided to meet all three demands of the teachers and students of Jagannath University.
He made the announcement before the protesting teachers and students of the university at Kakrail in Dhaka around 7:30 pm on Friday.
The university’s vice-chancellor, Rezaul Karim, later briefed the students about the government’s assurance of meeting the demands.
According to him, the university’s budget will be increased, temporary residential halls will be constructed soon to address the housing crisis, and everything will be done to expedite the construction of its new campus.
Later, the UGC chairman made a protesting student drink water to break their mass hunger strike.