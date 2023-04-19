Markets should have dedicated paths for fire fighters: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Tuesday advised traders, particularly the ones with retail outlets in shopping centres, to use just standard electronic products in the course of running their businesses to minimise the risk of fires, reports UNB.
Not repairing old electrical lines and using fake, cheap and substandard electronic products are the main reasons behind the fires in markets. He also advised them to install CCTV cameras in the markets which do not have CCTV cameras.
The DMP commissioner said these at a discussion meeting with business leaders on review of recent fire incidents in various markets and determination of action plan, and security of the market during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and post-Eid day. The discussion was held at the DMP headquarters.
He also assured the shop owners that the police will be on alert all the time. "Maintain constant contact with the local police officer in-charge (OC) regarding security of the market. Moreover, you can install IP cameras in the market to monitor the market from home," he said.
He said that there should be arrangements to prevent fire incidents in the first place and all the necessary preparations should be taken to extinguish the fire quickly in case of sudden blazes.
Khandker Golam Faruq further said that there should be a detailed plan regarding the pathway for the fire fighters and the way the goods will be taken out safely. The plans can be put up in public for the convenience of all, he added.
During the meeting, they also discussed about law and order, security of shopping malls and jewellery market and other fire prevention measures. The business leaders at the meeting presented their suggestions and proposals.
Conducted by joint commissioner (operations) of DMP headquarters Biplab Kumar Sarkar, the meeting was attended by senior officers of DMP, by representatives from the Police Headquarters, various intelligence agencies, special branch, officials of Fire Service and Civil Defence and leaders of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, Bangladesh Jewellery Association, Dhaka Metropolitan Shop Owners Association and representatives of local business organisations of various police stations of Dhaka city and FBCCI.