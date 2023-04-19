Markets should have dedicated paths for fire fighters: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Tuesday advised traders, particularly the ones with retail outlets in shopping centres, to use just standard electronic products in the course of running their businesses to minimise the risk of fires, reports UNB.

Not repairing old electrical lines and using fake, cheap and substandard electronic products are the main reasons behind the fires in markets. He also advised them to install CCTV cameras in the markets which do not have CCTV cameras.