ACC now submits charge sheet against Mirza Abbas, wife

The investigation officer and the ACC’s deputy director Md Nurul Huda submitted the charge sheet to the court.
ACC secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed the media over the issue on Tuesday evening.
"This has nothing to do with politics. The ACC conducts its investigation, maintaining its rules and regulations," he said.
He said the charge sheet has been submitted to the court against Mirza Abbas and his wife on charges of amassing illegal assets. As per the investigation report, Afroza Abbas has amassed wealth of over Tk 207 million (Tk 207,447,828) with the help of his husband, Mirza Abbas.
Terming her a housewife, the ACC said they have found evidence that Afroza Abbas gained these assets using the earnings from illegal sources. Md Salauddin, the former investigation officer of ACC, filed this case against them with Shahjahanpur police station on 7 July in 2019.