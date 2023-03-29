UNOs' role as CEO in Upazila Parishads illegal, unconstitutional: HC

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday declared the section 33 of Upazila Parishad Act that allows Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) to perform duty as chief executive officers in upazila parishads illegal and contradictory to articles 59 and 60 of the constitution, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice Ahmed Sohel pronounced the judgment after hearing two writ petitions.