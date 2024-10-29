Demand for university
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges to continue blockade
Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University have withdrawn their blockade programme for today, with declaration to resume it tomorrow.
They blocked the Science Laboratory area in the capital around 12pm on Tuesday and stayed there until 5pm, disrupting traffic movement through the busy road crossing. It inflicted immense sufferings on commuters as huge traffic congestion created at the adjacent roads.
They have been demanding that the authorities disaffiliate the colleges from Dhaka University and establish a separate university for them.
Following the programme, Abdur Rahman, spokesperson of the protesters, said they will continue the movement until the authorities form a commission to establish a separate public university for them.
“As part of the movement, the roads here will be blocked from 9am to 5pm tomorrow. If any communications are made from the government side in the meantime, it will be disclosed later,” he added.
According to protesters, they on Saturday demanded that the commission be formed within three days and warned of a movement in failure to meet the demand. As the deadline passed yesterday, they took to the streets today, to press home the demand.
In 2017, Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls College, Mirpur Government Bangla College and Government Titumir College were affiliated with Dhaka University, moving away from National University.