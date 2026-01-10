Dhaka, a megacity only by name, expanding rapidly, losing livability

Bitter cold. The streets of Kathalbagan are empty. Shops have not yet opened. Dense fog hangs outside, with dew falling lightly like a fine drizzle.

Most residents are still wrapped under quilts, blankets and comforters. As on every day, the doorbell rings. At the door stands the domestic worker.

She is a part time domestic worker. She lives in a slum in the Kalvert area of Kathalbagan in the capital. 35 years ago, she migrated from Jamalpur and settled in the slum. She was married there.

She has a son and a daughter; both are now married and have children of their own. Her daughter also works as a domestic worker in several households. They all continue to live in the slum.