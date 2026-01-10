Dhaka, a megacity only by name, expanding rapidly, losing livability
Bitter cold. The streets of Kathalbagan are empty. Shops have not yet opened. Dense fog hangs outside, with dew falling lightly like a fine drizzle.
Most residents are still wrapped under quilts, blankets and comforters. As on every day, the doorbell rings. At the door stands the domestic worker.
She is a part time domestic worker. She lives in a slum in the Kalvert area of Kathalbagan in the capital. 35 years ago, she migrated from Jamalpur and settled in the slum. She was married there.
She has a son and a daughter; both are now married and have children of their own. Her daughter also works as a domestic worker in several households. They all continue to live in the slum.
The sound of the doorbell wakes the house owner. He opens the door with visible irritation on his face. Nearly four decades ago, this house owner came to the city from a village in Khulna district to pursue his education.
After completing his studies, he did not return to the village. He works in a private organisation. He married and settled in Dhaka with his wife and son. Both the domestic worker and the house owner have found a place for themselves in Dhaka city.
In this manner, accommodating people one after another, Dhaka has now become the world’s second largest megacity. In another 25 years, it will become the most populated megacity in the world.
According to the United Nations, by 2050 there will be no city in any country larger than Dhaka.
Despite this enormous scale, Dhaka’s size is rarely discussed. The United Nations estimates that over the next 25 years, the population of only two cities will grow at an annual rate of 5 per cent: Dhaka and Shanghai.
The pace at which Dhaka is expanding has far outstripped the capacity of Bangladesh’s policymakers to keep up.
Over the past few decades, the area and population of Dhaka city have increased rapidly, but the city has not become correspondingly more livable. It is unplanned and disorder.
Transportation is a source of constant suffering. There is little evidence of planning in housing. Basic services such as electricity, water and gas are of poor quality.
The city lacks green spaces and pavements. Noise and air pollution are pervasive. The list of problems is long. There is a widespread crisis of management across the city.
*More to follow...