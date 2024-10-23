Medical team formation for chief adviser’s treatment a routine matter: BSMMU VC

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) vice chancellor professor Md. Sayedur Rahman has asked all not to spread rumours over a medical team formed on Tuesday for the treatment of chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus.

“A medical team has been constituted today (Tuesday) for the treatment of honourable chief adviser to the government of the Bangladesh professor Muhammad Yunus. It is a routine matter (work),” he said in a statement.