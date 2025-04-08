11 fishermen abducted by 'Arakan Army' from Bay

Eleven fishermen along with two fishing boats were abducted reportedly by members of Myanmar's armed insurgent group Arakan Army from the Bay of Bengal near Teknaf and Saint Martin's Island on Tuesday morning.

Local residents and the Boat Owners' Association alleged that the fishermen were abducted by the Arakan Army members.

Lt Col Md Ashikur Rahman, commander of the Teknaf-2 BGB said efforts are being made to gather information regarding the abduction.

Abul Kalam, general secretary of Teknaf Kayukhali Boat Owners' Association, said, "While fishing near the Bangladesh maritime boundary, the Arakan Army crossed into our waters, held the fishermen at gunpoint, and abducted them along with two fishing boats. My own boat was there. Besides, I have heard that more fishermen and boats have been taken."