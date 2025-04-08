11 fishermen abducted by 'Arakan Army' from Bay
Eleven fishermen along with two fishing boats were abducted reportedly by members of Myanmar's armed insurgent group Arakan Army from the Bay of Bengal near Teknaf and Saint Martin's Island on Tuesday morning.
Local residents and the Boat Owners' Association alleged that the fishermen were abducted by the Arakan Army members.
Lt Col Md Ashikur Rahman, commander of the Teknaf-2 BGB said efforts are being made to gather information regarding the abduction.
Abul Kalam, general secretary of Teknaf Kayukhali Boat Owners' Association, said, "While fishing near the Bangladesh maritime boundary, the Arakan Army crossed into our waters, held the fishermen at gunpoint, and abducted them along with two fishing boats. My own boat was there. Besides, I have heard that more fishermen and boats have been taken."
Abdul Mannan, a Union Parishad (UP) member from Shah Porir Island, Teknaf, said, "I have heard about the abduction. However, it's unclear from which place the boats were taken. Furthermore, several boats from my area that were fishing in the sea were reportedly chased by the Arakan Army."
Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin said he heard about the abduction of the fishermen along with their fishing trawlers.
Efforts will be made to bring them back after discussion with the law enforcement agencies, he said.