'11pc of Bangladesh budget allocated for disaster risk reduction'

State minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman on Thursday attended at a two-day high-level international meeting on disaster risk reduction begun at the United Nations headquarters in New York and highlighted the relentless work of the Bangladesh government to address the disaster risk reduction challenges and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, reports UNB.

On the first day of the meeting on Thursday, the state minister highlighted its achievements, challenges and future commitments on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh.