Massive fire in Dhaka New Super Market

A fire broke out in the three-storey building of Dhaka New Super Market early Saturday.
A total of 28 firefighting units, along with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and other law enforcement agencies, are working to douse the blaze.
According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, they received the information of fire around 5:40 am and some 18 firefighting units rushed there immediately to bring the flame under control. Later, five more units joined the work.
However, the fire could not be tamed until the filing of this report around 8:30 am.
On information, traders went there and are trying to get the goods out of their shops.
Ershad Hossain, an official of the Fire Service control room, said they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the fire.