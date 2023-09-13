LPG cylinder: No one follows scheduled price

Officials from the LPG companies have also acknowledged that they are selling cylinders at inflated prices. They explained that the global LPG price is currently manageable. However, acquiring US dollars at the rate of 118 taka to open a letter of credit in the country has become challenging, as dollars are often unavailable. Consequently, they are compelled to reduce their imports. BERC adjusts LPG prices on a monthly basis, but the fluctuating dollar rate causes fluctuations in the wholesale price of LPG.

Zakaria Jalal, the Head of the LP Gas Division at Bashundhara Group, the country's leading LPG company, shared with Prothom Alo that nobody wishes to decrease imports, but due to the difficulties in opening LCs, imports have decreased by 30 per cent. The value of the dollar is constantly changing, making it challenging to maintain stable prices.

In response to this, BERC Chairman Nurul Amin stated that the excuse of the rising dollar price is not valid. There is an ample supply of LPG in the market, and opportunistic traders are capitalising on the situation to make extra profits by claiming a crisis.

He emphasised that penalties are being regularly enforced.