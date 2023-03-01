BNP leader Salauddin acquitted of charges in Indian court

When asked about the verdict, Salauddin told Prothom Alo that the lower court of Shillong acquitted him of the charges brought against him on 26 October in 2018.

But the state government filed an appeal against the verdict, which was rejected on Tuesday.

He said the court acquitted him of charges and issued an order to dispose of the lawsuit quickly.

At the same time, the court also issued an instruction to send him back to the country at the shortest possible time.

The BNP leader said, "Now, I want to return to the country as soon as possible."