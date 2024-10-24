Army chief discusses defence cooperation, visa facilitation with Canada

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, currently on an official visit to Ottawa, held discussion with Canadian officials on strengthening defence cooperation and improving visa facilitation services for Bangladeshi nationals, particularly for students.

The army chief engaged in discussions with the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff of Canada, Lieutenant-General Stephen R. Kelsey, and Salma Zahid MP, Vice-Chair of the Canada-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Upon his arrival on Wednesday, General Waker was received by Ajit Singh, Director of the Privy Council Office of Canada and Canada’s High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh, according to a press release of Bangladesh embassy in Ottawa received in Dhaka, Thursday.

At their meeting, the two discussed enhancing bilateral ties, with an emphasis on resolving visa-related issues for Bangladeshi nationals, including students.