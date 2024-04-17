9 flights from Dubai to Dhaka cancelled for inclement weather in the UAE

The cancelled flights include five flights of Air Arabia Airlines, two each of both Emirates Airlines and FlyDubai Airlines.

Heavy thunderstorms lashed the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, dumping over a year and a half’s worth of rain on the desert city-state of Dubai in the span of hours as it flooded out portions of major highways and its international airport, reports news agency AP.

The rains began late Monday, soaking the sands and roadways of Dubai with some 20 millimeters (0.79 inches) of rain, according to meteorological data collected at Dubai International Airport.