Justice for anti-fascist movement killings to be transparent, impartial: PM

He said, “Today marks another milestone in Bangladesh’s democratic history. During more than one and a half decades of the anti-fascist movement, thousands of people became victims of enforced disappearance and abduction.

“Millions suffered repression, persecution, attacks and false cases, forcing them to remain away from their homes for years,” he said, adding, “During the July-August Mass Uprising alone, thousands of students, people from all walks of life, women and children embraced martyrdom.”

The Prime Minister said, “The fascist forces even opened fire from helicopters during the July-August Mass Uprising and killed pro-democracy people.”

Such cruelty and brutality by the fallen, defeated and ousted fascist forces are rare in the civilised world, the premier said, adding, “During the fascist regime, enforced disappearances, killings and abductions were turned into a matter of routine.”

“The brutality that persisted for more than one and a half decades can only be compared to the three-and-a-half years of misrule under the Awami League government after independence,” said the Prime Minister.

Referring to the role of the historic July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum, the Prime Minister said it would preserve the courageous legacy of the nation’s predecessors for future generations. “This museum will also unveil the true face of the ousted fascist forces to the new generation,” he said.