Chief Adviser pays homage to armed forces martyrs

A smartly turned out contingent of the Army, Navy and Air Force presented a salute at that time while a sad tune was played on the bugle.

The chief adviser also signed the visitors' book kept there.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Shikha Anirban, prof Yunus was received by chiefs of the three services and senior officials of the Armed Forces Division.

On this day during the War of Liberation in 1971, the Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising Army, Navy and Air Force, came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces.

After the independence of the country, this historic day is being observed as the Armed Forces Day every year in a befitting manner.