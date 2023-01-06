Hope over Fate: Remembering Sir Fazle Hasan Abed at Dhaka Lit Fest

Author Scott MacMillian was present at the book launch along with Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac, Tamara Hasan, managing director of Brac Enterprises and Sameran Abed, executive director of Brac International. Sadaf Saaz, writer and founder member of Dhaka Lit Fest, moderated the event.
Scott MacMillian, a former journalist, was a close associate of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed and worked with him for a long time. At present he is the director of learning and innovation at Brac USA, an affiliate organisation of Brac.
When asked what inspired him to write this book on Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, Scott replied he learnt a lot about his views and ideals from his interactions with Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, from the stories that he told and he thought to himself these stories need to be told. That's how he came to write this book.
Before the book launch, another session titled "In memorium: Sir Fazle Hasan Abed" was held where two of Fale Hasan Abed's offspring, Tamara Abed and Shameran Abed, spoke of their father. Tamara Abed also read out a poem by TS Eliot that her father used to love.