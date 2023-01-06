Hope over Fate: Remembering Sir Fazle Hasan Abed at Dhaka Lit Fest

"Hope over Fate: Fazle Hasan Abed and the Science of Ending Global Poverty", a book based on the life of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, founder of one of the country's largest developmemt organisations Brac, was launched at the 10th edition of Dhaka Lit Fest on the Bangla Academy premises Thursday afternoon. Written by Scott MacMilian, the book is published by Batighar.

The book tells many untold stories of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, a private person who stayed away from the limelight, and dedicated his life for the people living in poverty and deprivation.