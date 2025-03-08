US embassy made big mistake in its role during 1/11: Ex-US diplomat

Former US diplomat John F Danilowicz has commented that there was a major mistake in US government policy and the role of the US embassy in Dhaka during the army-backed caretaker government of the 1/11.

Danilowicz, a former US deputy ambassador to Bangladesh, made this remark during a discussion on Saturday morning.

The discussion, titled "The Path to a New Dawn in Dhaka: The New Trajectory of Bangladesh-US Relations after the Mass Uprising," was organized by the Center for Governance Studies (CGS).

Former US ambassador to Bangladesh William B Milam and former deputy ambassador John F Danilowicz also participated in the discussion at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) auditorium.

The session was moderated by CGS executive director Zillur Rahman, with opening remarks delivered by the organization's chairperson Munira Khan.

Following this, the two former US diplomats answered various questions posed by the moderator, and in the final session, they responded to questions from the audience.