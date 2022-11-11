28 eminent persons call for an end to disruptive exam papers

A call has been made by 28 eminent persons of the country to bring a halt to the anarchy that has appeared regarding exam papers. They issued a statement in this regard today, Friday.

The statement said recently certain questions appeared in the creative section of the secondary, higher secondary and vocational public exams, that were incendiary, insulting to women and also instigating hatred towards a certain writer. This is unwarranted and unexpected and cannot be accepted in any way.

The signatories of the statement said that even 50 years after the independence of Bangladesh, won with sacrifice of 3 million lives, a science-based education system has not been established. By relenting to 13 demands of Hefazat, education has been made regressive and reactionary. A large section of the children are studying in the government-run Aliya madrasas as well as the qawmi madrasas that are out of government control. The creative method was introduced despite much debate, but there are questions as to whether teachers have been able to use this method effectively.