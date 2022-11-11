28 eminent persons call for an end to disruptive exam papers

The statement went on to say that under the creative method of education, the teachers and the students all have to become creative. The recent question papers of public exams have displayed a reactionary, communal and anti-progressive propensity, instigating communal hatred, misogyny, a bias against certain persons. The time has come to question the competence and role of those who draw up the questions as well as members of the moderation board. Also, there is a need to reconsider the entire education system. It is also disturbing that a certain fundamentalist group has been demanding that Darwin's theory of evolution be removed from the science books. This will hamper the development of science education and free thinking in Bangladesh and will, in the long run, push the state and society into a darkness, communalism and bigotry.
The signatories of the statement are Pankaj Bhattacharya, Sultana Kamal, Syed Anwar Hossain, Rasheda K Chaudhury, Ramendu Majumdar, Dr Sarwar Ali, Nur Mohammed Talukdar, Rana Dasgupta, Khushi Kabir, MM Akash, SMA Sabur, Robayet Ferdous, Saleh Ahmed, Parvez Hashem, Abdul Wahed, MA Samad, Shelu Basit, Ranajir Kumar Saha, AK Azad, Alok Dasgupta, Abdur Razzak, Abdul Alim, Dipayan Khisha and Gautam Sheel.