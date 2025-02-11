No ‘devil’ should escape: Home adviser
Referring to the ongoing nationwide Operation Devil Hunt, Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated that no ‘devil’ should be able to escape from the hands of law enforcement agencies.
He made this statement today, Tuesday morning, at a workshop on law enforcement, emphasising the importance of human rights and environment concerns in the changing circumstances of the country. The event was held at the Bangladesh police auditorium in Rajarbagh police lines, Dhaka
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury remarked, “You are surely aware that one of the key objectives of the current interim government is to ensure the security of people’s lives and property. It aims to bring fascists, their accomplices, miscreants, anarchists and terrorists under the purview of the law and ensure exemplary punishment. Fascism had been eradicated, yet its collaborators continue to conspire against the government both domestically and internationally”.
He said that fascists and their accomplices had unlawfully plundered the wealth of the people of this country, amassing vast amounts of illicit assets. He stated that those who raised their voices against the injustices of the fascists were branded as traitors. Party-affiliated forces and leaders of auxiliary organisations were mobilised against them, subjecting them to harassment through unjust lawsuits and attacks.
The Home Adviser further stated that fascists had seized and controlled the media, subdued human rights organistions and created a loyal capitalist class to facilitate their exploitation. They established dominance over the civil service and security forces, curtailed judicial independence and in essence, misused the entire state apparatus to remain in power.
He added that these fascists, now leveraging the illicit wealth they accumulated over the past sixteen years, were seeking to reassert their presence by inciting chaos through alliances with malevolent forces.
He emphasised that the government was actively working to bring under the law those directly involved in the killings of July and August, including terrorists, perpetrators of murder, the notorious “special helmet force”, fascists and their accomplices engaged in criminal activities, money launderers, looters, conspirators, miscreants, traitors and those indicted in Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) cases.
The Home Adviser stated that, members of the police, RAB armed forces had arrested a significant number of these criminals through legal procedures. He affirmed that this process was ongoing. To bring those involved in creating nationwide, unrest and their accomplices under the law, the Ministry of Home Affairs launched ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ on 8 February, in coordination with law enforcement agencies. The ministry would oversee all activities related to this operation across the country. The ‘Joint Operation Centre’, established at the police headquarters under the Ministry of Home Affairs, would coordinate the overall execution of ‘Operation Devil Hunt’.
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury mentioned that in metropolitan areas, the respective Metropolitan Police Commissioners would coordinate the operation, while in district-level areas, the District Magistrates would oversee its execution. He further stated that CMM courts, MM courts, CJM courts, district judge courts, district magistrates, special court judges, public prosecutors, law enforcement officers and intelligence agency personnel were actively working to bring these criminals under legal jurisdiction and ensure their punishment.
The Home Adviser added, ‘The government has deployed eight judicial magistrates in the Dhaka Metropolitan area to conduct summary trials against criminals. You (police personnel) are skilled, trained and responsible citizens. You are accountable to the people of this country, the government and your respective duties. You might act as vigilant guardians in establishing good governance. No criminal should be seen on the streets, in markets, fields or public spaces. Every criminal must be brought under the law and justice must be ensured’.
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated, “I urge lawyers to be present on all scheduled dates for cases filed in court. Maintain constant communication with the prosecuting agency and equip yourselves with sufficient information. Ensure that no terrorist secures bail under any circumstances- exercise utmost vigilance. If necessary, the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) team may convene meetings with public prosecutors every 15 days to review case progress”.
Law adviser Asif Nazrul, who attended the event as a guest, remarked that assuming office had been highly challenging. He stated that the ousted fascists were spreading vast sums, amounting to billions, to destabilise the country. Bail should not be granted arbitrarily. At the same time, those who are eligible for bail must not be deprived of the bail. Caution must be exercised in granting bail to ensure that no individual secures release and subsequently contributes to destabilisation.
Asif Nazrul further stated, “For 15 years, lawlessness has prevailed. Justice must be served for every murder committed during this period. Otherwise, my position here would be meaningless. If law enforcement agencies perform their duties effectively, mob rule will diminish. Everyone must act responsibly.”
Housing and Public Work Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan remarked that law enforcement agencies, among others, had been instrumental in sustaining fascism. He stated that the process of liberating the people has begun. Reforms are needed across all sectors, as they have been systematically dismantled. Justice-based actions must be ensured. Enforced disappearances must never occur again. Extrajudicial killings must cease. All criminals should be bought under legal jurisdiction and subjected to due process. Policies can be conducted while upholding human rights. We must work towards a Bangladesh where the judiciary is not weaponised to suppress dissent.