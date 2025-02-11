No ‘devil’ should escape: Home adviser

The Home Adviser stated that, members of the police, RAB armed forces had arrested a significant number of these criminals through legal procedures. He affirmed that this process was ongoing. To bring those involved in creating nationwide, unrest and their accomplices under the law, the Ministry of Home Affairs launched ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ on 8 February, in coordination with law enforcement agencies. The ministry would oversee all activities related to this operation across the country. The ‘Joint Operation Centre’, established at the police headquarters under the Ministry of Home Affairs, would coordinate the overall execution of ‘Operation Devil Hunt’.

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury mentioned that in metropolitan areas, the respective Metropolitan Police Commissioners would coordinate the operation, while in district-level areas, the District Magistrates would oversee its execution. He further stated that CMM courts, MM courts, CJM courts, district judge courts, district magistrates, special court judges, public prosecutors, law enforcement officers and intelligence agency personnel were actively working to bring these criminals under legal jurisdiction and ensure their punishment.

The Home Adviser added, ‘The government has deployed eight judicial magistrates in the Dhaka Metropolitan area to conduct summary trials against criminals. You (police personnel) are skilled, trained and responsible citizens. You are accountable to the people of this country, the government and your respective duties. You might act as vigilant guardians in establishing good governance. No criminal should be seen on the streets, in markets, fields or public spaces. Every criminal must be brought under the law and justice must be ensured’.