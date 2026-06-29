Veteran artist Mustafa Monwar passes away
Renowned artist Mustafa Monwar has passed away. He died today, Monday morning while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in the capital (Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi razi'un). He was 90.
Sources at Square Hospital confirmed the artist’s death to Prothom Alo. He had been receiving treatment there.
Known as the ‘Puppetman of Bangladesh’, Mustafa Monwar had long been suffering from pneumonia and prostate cancer.
In 2004, he was awarded the Ekushey Padak, the country’s highest state honour.
According to hospital sources, Mustafa Monwar was admitted to Square Hospital on the 14th of this month after falling ill. He had been battling various old age-related health complications. He died at the hospital around 8:30 am on Monday.
The artist’s personal assistant, Rubel Mia, told Prothom Alo in the morning that Mustafa Monwar’s body would first be taken to Taqwa Mosque in Dhanmondi before being moved to his residence in Dhanmondi 1.
The family will later announce details of his funeral prayers and burial, he added.
Mustafa Monwar was born on 1 September 1935. His father was the poet Golam Mostofa.
From an early age, he developed a passion for painting and music. While in the ninth grade, he joined the Language Movement and was imprisoned for drawing. He was one of the architects of the red sun motif at the Central Shaheed Minar.
He created the popular character ‘Parul’ and was also associated with ‘Meena’ cartoon. He produced ‘Notun Kuri’, widely regarded as Bangladesh’s most prestigious and popular television programme for nurturing children’s talents.
His programme ‘Moner Kotha’ also received widespread acclaim.
He began his professional career as a lecturer at the East Pakistan College of Arts and Crafts.
He later held senior positions at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Bangladesh Television, the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation, the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and several other important institutions.
During the Liberation War, the traumatised faces of children in refugee camps deeply moved him. To bring smiles to their faces, he staged the first puppet show of his life in one of those camps.
After Bangladesh’s independence, Mustafa Monwar introduced a new form of puppetry to the country’s art scene, leaving a lasting legacy.