Veteran artist Mustafa Monwar passes away

Renowned artist Mustafa Monwar has passed away. He died today, Monday morning while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in the capital (Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi razi'un). He was 90.

Sources at Square Hospital confirmed the artist’s death to Prothom Alo. He had been receiving treatment there.

Known as the ‘Puppetman of Bangladesh’, Mustafa Monwar had long been suffering from pneumonia and prostate cancer.

In 2004, he was awarded the Ekushey Padak, the country’s highest state honour.